Opening statements being presented in trial of Jacksonville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, injuring her sister

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Opening statements will be presented Tuesday morning in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister.

Jury selection in the trial of Chad Absher, 37, began Monday, which marked five years since the double shooting, and a jury was seated by the end of the day.

Also on Monday, Absher’s attorneys filed motions with the judge, asking that the jury get an instruction on justifiable use of deadly force for both the murder and attempted murder charge.

Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police said he killed Ashlee Rucker, 30, and shot her sister Lisa Rucker, who survived, on Oct. 31, 2017, at a condominium on San Juan Avenue in the Westside’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to the arrest report, Absher was carrying a concealed firearm that early Halloween morning. It states he started choking Ashlee Rucker, and from there, shot the two women.

But Absher’s defense team is telling a different story, saying that he was acting in self-defense and that it was the women who attacked him.

Absher was arrested the day following the double shooting. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The trial has been pushed back 13 times.

Opening statements will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.