Residents along waterfront in Clay County urged to evacuate ahead of Nicole

Residents in Zone A in Clay County were strongly encouraged to evacuate Wednesday ahead of any impacts or potential flooding from Nicole.

Clay County officials announced that the county will operate under a local state of emergency effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Emergency Operations Center will be partially activated Wednesday, and county teams will continue to prepare for the potential storm impacts.

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Director Wayne McKinney and Clay County Fire Rescue Chief David Motes will form the Unified Command.

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd, Clay County Sheriff's Office Director Wayne McKinney, and Clay County Fire Rescue Chief David Motes are giving an update on preparedness ahead of #Nicole. Posted by Clay County, Florida Emergency Management on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Schools closed on Thursday

Due to Nicole, Clay County District Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. All after-school activities are canceled Wednesday except extended day at elementary schools.

Friday, Nov. 11, is a planned holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will be closed.

Follow the district’s website, www.oneclay.net, and social media platforms to obtain relevant information related to school closures.

Shelters

Remember that shelters are the last resort. If you can go to a friend’s house, family’s house, or some other trusted location with known power or a generator, do that. Shelters are not an optimal setting. We will release special needs shelter information as the decision is made to open shelters.

Lake Asbury Jr. High (for special needs population) opens at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Orange Park High School and Keystone Heights Jr./ Sr. High will open at 6 p.m.Wednesday. These two shelters are pet friendly.

Service animals are allowed in shelters if they show proof of vaccinations and they are on a leash.

Clay County Emergency Management, with the help of the Florida Department of Health in Clay County, maintains a registry of individuals within the county who have special medical needs. This includes individuals who may require daily skilled nursing care, assistance with daily living, or have life-sustaining or saving medical equipment, which requires electricity.

Animal shelter

Clay County Animal Services are closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will be open on Saturday depending on weather conditions.

Trash pickup

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Waste Management will suspend collection service Thursday, Nov. 10.

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

Rosemary Hill will be open Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Government closures

All county offices, including the County Administration Building, the Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency services, and libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.