‘Always on our side’: Family, friends lay 13-year-old to rest one week after he was fatally shot in drive-by

13-year-old Prince Holland was laid to rest Saturday evening one week after being fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Edgewood Avenue to honor and remember the life of Prince Holland.

A drive-by shooting in Northwest Jacksonville cut short the 13-year-old’s life one week ago.

Loved ones shared their memories and shed tears Saturday as they said their final goodbyes.

“Our godson left us with beautiful memories. His love is still my guide here through. Even though I can’t see him, he is always on our side,” Holland’s godparent shared.

“You were the life of every party. You had everything planned for you at a young age. Football was your goal in life. You never bothered anybody at all, so why would they take you out of all people?,” one of Holland’s sisters expressed.

On Friday, Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, invited the community to her son’s funeral and memorial service.

She said Holland loved the Kansas City Chiefs, and she requested that everyone who planned to come to the funeral would wear red and gold.

Holland’s Kansas City Chiefs themed casket also included a picture of him. A frame with Holland’s football jersey was standing next to his casket with flower bouquets as well.

Brown, who sang during the memorial service on Saturday, acknowledged on Facebook the flood of love and support she’s received since her son’s passing.

Holland was one of five people who were inside an SUV that was struck in a hail of gunfire, which took the 13-year-old boy’s life and injured two others.

A viewing for Holland was held Friday evening at Q L Douglas Funeral Home on Edison Avenue in Mixon Town. Among those in attendance was Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

“I just wanted to come here and show my respect, and show my support,” Waters said.

No arrests have been made in this incident, but Waters said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was following a few leads to find who is responsible for the shooting.

