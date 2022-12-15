Hanna’s Hope House coat giveaway

Hannah Hall, a Jacksonville teenager who started her own non-profit organization to collect coats for the city's homeless during winter, stand in front of one of her organization's recent coat drives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hannah’s Hope House, a local non-profit organization started by a Jacksonville teenager, will be distributing coats that it collected over the past six weeks to help keep the city’s homeless warm during the winter.

The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn at 234 W. State St. in Downtown Jacksonville.

RELATED: 12-year-old girl distributes hundreds of coats and masks in Jacksonville | Hannah’s Hope House: Good deed inspires 12-year-old’s idea for nonprofit | Girl honored for organizing coat & mask drive in Jacksonville

If you would like to donate, you can call Hannah’s Hope House at 904-343-2195.

Hall started her organization in 2020 and has been recognized for her efforts. She was even a finalist in the Trailblazer Award category of the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards.