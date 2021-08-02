Introducing Hannah’s Hope House: Good deed inspires 12-year-old’s idea for nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year-old is continuing her mission to help those in need in the River City.

News4Jax first met Hannah Hall last year as she was collecting hundreds of masks and coats for those in need over the holidays and her desire to help hasn’t stopped. She hopes to continue her mission for decades to come.

Hall recently launched the non-profit, Hannah’s Hope House, to prevent and reduce homelessness through outreach efforts and job fairs.

“I want to partner with the city so I can help people, I want to partner with the mayor and help this city and eventually I want to partner with the President so I can help the United States,” explained Hall.

Hall said helping others brings her a sense of joy.

“You know to see that they can get help because sometimes people just pass them and act like they don’t matter, which they do because they’re people too,” explained Hall. “It brings me joy to see them get that one bit of happiness that I bring them. It really brings me joy.”

“I see it going to great places where I can eventually go out of the city of Jacksonville and into the state of Florida and eventually into the United States and then after that, I hope to help homeless people around the world,” said Hall.

To get involved in Hannah’s Hope House, visit their Facebook page. You can also e-mail Hannahshopehouse18@gmail.com or call (850) 764-3239.