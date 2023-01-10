Video: Father seen implicating son, a local gang member, in Jacksonville murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An interrogation video shows a father incriminating his own son in a murder investigation.

Abdul Robinson Sr. is one of five men linked to the murder of Charles McCormick Jr. who was shot and killed in 2020. Robinson Sr. has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as the alleged leader of a violent gang known as “ATK.”

A 21-minute video obtained by News4JAX on Tuesday shows Robinson Sr. talking about the men facing murder charges for McCormick’s death including his sons, Hakeem Robinson, a rapper known as Ksoo, and Abdul Robinson Jr.

The video was released by the State Attorney’s Office.

In the video, Robinson Sr. tells prosecutors that his son Hakeem Robinson is a shooter involved in McCormick’s murder. It’s one of many things Robinson Sr. said that a jury could see as incriminating for the four men facing murder charges.

The video shows Robinson Sr. wearing a green jumpsuit, his attorney in a grey suit and an unidentified man seen in the corner of the screen. A member of the State Attorney’s Office, the prosecuting office, is seen on the bottom right.

Robinson has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of McCormick Jr. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an officer witnessed the shooting outside at a shopping center on Merrill Road that January.

The off-duty officer, one of several people who witnessed the shooting, chased a car with suspects inside — which police said was reported stolen the year before — until it crashed on Townsend Boulevard, several blocks south of the shopping center. Police said three suspects got out and took off. Surveillance video from a neighbor shows two men running and jumping over a fence near a child’s playset. A third suspect, described as a “Black male carrying a rifle” ran off and was not immediately captured, according to JSO.

JSO has arrested Dominique Barner, Hakeem Robinson, Leroy Whitaker and Robinson Jr. in connection with McCormick’s death. Robinson Sr. was facing accessory after the fact charges as the interrogation video was recorded.

Days after McCormick’s murder, Robinson posted a video of McCormick, also known as Lil Buck, rapping. The posted video had the caption “Byeeee byeeee” with waving hand emojis, according to a warrant. Robinson later posted a video to his story which showed him at a nail salon getting a pedicure with the caption “Kill a n**** than go get my toes done.”

During the questioning on video, Robinson Sr. told the State Attorney’s Office he called his son after he posted that message on Instagram.

Prosecutor: “You said that was on a story?”

Robinson Sr.: “Yeah, an Instagram story.”

P: “And was that something that was posted by Hakeem Robinson?”

RS: “Yes, sir.”

P: “And when you saw that were you upset?”

RS: “Yes, sir.”

P: “Did you reach out and try to speak to Hakeem Robinson?”

RS: “Yes, sir.”

P: “And when you spoke to him what did you tell him?”

RS: “Take that [expletive] down.”

P: “Did he deny being involved when you told him to take that down?”

RS: “No.”

During questioning, Robinson Sr. tells the state he believes his son can be seen on the dashcam at McCormick’s murder scene.

Prosecutor: “Now as a part of discovery of this case, you’ve had an opportunity with your attorney to watch what I will refer to as a dash cam video that actually recorded the murder of Charles McCormick. Is that correct?”

Robinson Sr.: “Yes, sir.”

P: “Did you recognize the shooter?”

RS: “Yes, sir.”

P: “Who was the shooter in that video?”

RS: “Hakeem Robinson.”

P: “Your son Hakeem Robinson.”

RS: “Yes.”

Robinson Sr. also told prosecutors he thought his son was the shooter based on the sneakers the gunman was seen wearing and the guns his son has carried before and after the shooting.

Hakeem Robinson’s attorney Christopher DeCoste told News4Jax in previous interviews that the gunman seen in the dashcam video is not his client.

According to an arrest warrant, Robinson was arrested in connection with the murder after investigators used a confidential informant inside the pre-trial detention facility to record a conversation with Barner, the man who DeCoste called a “snitch” in his statement to News4JAX.

Robinson Sr.’s court records show his guilty plea. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Barner, Robinson Jr., Robinson and Whitaker are all awaiting trial in the death of McCormick.

Robinson Sr. is now cooperating with prosecutors and has given statements in the murders of McCormick and Damon Rothermel.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the two separate charges of first-degree murder.