71º

Local News

Emergency response at BridgePrep Academy of Duval, medics checking out students and staff

School says students came in contact with seasonal bugs on the playground

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

Tags: BridgePrep Academy of Duval
Sky4 aerials captured a line of JFRD ambulances outside Bridge Prep Academy on Monday. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of multiple people at BridgePrep Academy of Duval experiencing an allergic reaction of some kind Monday afternoon. Paramedics and emergency crews checked out about 30 people and JFRD told News4JAX they did not have to transport anyone.

Sky4 flew over the school and captured video of emergency response vehicles lined up, but none had left the parking lot. The school is located at 6400 Atlantic Boulevard.

The school posted this message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Khalil Maycock joined the News4JAX team in November 2022 after reporting in Des Moines, IA.

email

facebook

twitter