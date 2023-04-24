Emergency response at BridgePrep Academy of Duval, medics checking out students and staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of multiple people at BridgePrep Academy of Duval experiencing an allergic reaction of some kind Monday afternoon. Paramedics and emergency crews checked out about 30 people and JFRD told News4JAX they did not have to transport anyone.

Sky4 flew over the school and captured video of emergency response vehicles lined up, but none had left the parking lot. The school is located at 6400 Atlantic Boulevard.

The school posted this message on Facebook.