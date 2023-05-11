83º

Mother of Tristyn Bailey’s killer expected to plead guilty to tampering with evidence charges

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Motion denied as Crystal Smith trial to begin Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a teenager now serving a life sentence for killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey is expected to plead guilty to charges related to her son’s case.

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci, is accused of tampering with evidence in connection with the case, which is a felony.

According to Smith’s arrest warrant, surveillance video shows her washing Fucci’s blue jeans the night he murdered Bailey. The warrant says the jeans and the drain in the sink later tested positive for blood.

Jury selection was set to begin in the trial on Monday, but court documents posted online Thursday indicate there’s a hearing Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at which time Smith is expected to change her plea to guilty and be sentenced.

Tampering with evidence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years.

Bailey’s family said earlier this week they were anger ridden because Smith has “continuously failed to take responsibility.”

A Bailey family spokesperson told News4JAX on Thursday the family was in contact with prosecutors and involved in the negotiated plea.

The family has said they had hoped a plea deal would be reached to help the family take its next step forward in focusing on the life and legacy of Tristyn.

