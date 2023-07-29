Ascension St. Vincent’s provides free physicals for school sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nurses with Ascension St. Vincent’s performed sports and school physicals for More than 100 kids Saturday for free.

It happened at Greater Church of God By Faith on Middleburg Road.

Brigitte Harris is making sure her daughter, Heavenly, is ready for another year of sports.

Heading into her sophomore year of high school, she plays soccer, volleyball and is a cheerleader.

“We have outdoor sports that she is playing,” Harris said. “With the heat and everything, it is very, very critical that she gets checked out before going out there on that field.”

Harris’ daughter was among those who got free school and sports physicals thanks to Ascension St. Vincent’s. Th exams were offered to those between four and 18 years old.

Willie Roberts and Sara Rowe are registered nurses at Ascension St. Vincent’s. They say detecting problems that can easily go unchecked is a primary goal.

“We had an eight-year-old young lady who at eight years old, her blood pressure was in the critical range,” Roberts said. “The mother did not have a clue. We want to get in front of any health issues that the kids we are serving today may have.”

“We find things from blood pressure issues, to uncontrolled, asthma, undiagnosed asthma,” Rowe said. “Those are probably the most common. Pre-diabetes and weight issues [are others].”

The free exams come less than a week after NBA superstar Lebon James’ son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC where he is going into his freshman season to play for the Trojans.

He was discharged from the hospital three days after the medical incident. The cause remains unclear.

“It really just devastated the three of us to be able to hear that young man to be able to go into cardiac arrest like that,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. Age does not have a number when it comes to health.”

“It is definitely something that has been on my mind,” Rowe said. “I think the physicals that we offer at our events are very thorough. As thorough as can be for a cardiac exam. But if there’s anything abnormal, they are not cleared for sports, and they are referred to a specialist.”

The physicals lasted between 30-45 minutes. Some of the tests done included examining all vital signs and range of motion.

Students and their parents would be referred to a specialist if a concerning issue was discovered.

Every student who received a free physical, but they also got a pair of socks and a bike helmet.

The physicals were done to not only make sure these athletes are fit to play but safe while doing it.

“We want them to go to get more in-depth, physical examinations with pediatricians or primary care providers to ensure that what we saw is indeed what is going on,” Roberts said.

“From last year to this year, anything could have transpired,” Harris said.

Students also had the option to receive any required immunizations for the school year.