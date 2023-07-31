VIDEO: Nassau County deputy and neighbors help save child’s life after near-drowning

YULEE, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media video of a 3-year-old who nearly drowned after falling into a swimming pool. They also posted a warning about the video, that it may be hard to watch.

WATCH VIDEO: Nassau County 3-year-old nearly drowns

Sheriff Bill Leeper narrates the video describing what happened on July 1, 2023, at the Lumber Creek neighborhood pool on Rock Court in Yulee. “As a grandfather of two young girls, I can tell you that the video is heartbreaking and extremely hard to watch,” Leeper said.

The video shows a 3-year-old boy playing at the edge of a swimming pool before falling into the water. Leeper said it was four minutes before anyone noticed the child and pulled him out.

Neighbors ran to the boy and helped give him CPR, while a Nassau County deputy rushed in to help. Fortunately, the child started to breathe and was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff Leeper said he’s happy to report the child has fully recovered.

LEARNING TO SWIM: Amanda DeVoe: From nearly drowning to overcoming decades-long fear of deep water | News4JAX traffic anchor comes ‘full circle’ after nearly drowning during childhood swim lessons | News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe gives update on swim lessons

The Sheriff also said this is a good time to remind people about the importance of teaching children how to swim. It is also important to NEVER leave children swimming unattended and consider enlisting a “water watcher” to keep an eye on children as they swim.

Also, learning CPR can save a life.