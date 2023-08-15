‘Unspeakable crime’: $13,000 reward offered for information after two women were murdered in San Marco: JSO

$13,000 reward offered for information after two women were killed in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A reward of $13,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the crimes of Paige Pringle, 28, and Tara Baker, 53, who were killed in a double shooting early Wednesday morning near train tracks in San Marco, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to JSO, investigators believe on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at around 1:40 a.m., Pringle was stopped in a white SUV southbound on Hendricks Avenue at the railroad intersection as a train was crossing. At some point, an unknown individual(s) approached the victim as she sat in the vehicle and shot her multiple times – causing the vehicle to move forward, striking the train.

At some point during the incident, a second woman, Tara Baker, was shot as she stood on a sidewalk waiting for the train to pass.

Both victims died as a result of the shootings.

“It is unknown at this time the motive for the shooting of each victim, or if they were somehow connected,” JSO said.

A $13,000 reward has been donated by the F.O.P. Foundation for information leading to an arrest or arrests of those involved. To remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.