Husband charged with manslaughter in Thanksgiving Day death of beloved Jacksonville mom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife, a 42-year-old mother of two who was killed on Thanksgiving Day in what police called a “domestic dispute.”

Eugene Anderson is charged in the killing of Velvet Brown-Anderson. The medical examiner determined Brown-Anderson’s death was a homicide after her body was found Nov. 25 in a home on Katanga Drive.

Her cousins told News4JAX that Brown-Anderson died on Thanksgiving Day, but her body was not found in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood until that Friday after a man called the police.

Loved ones honored Velvet Brown-Anderson at a candlelight vigil. (WJXT)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man who called the police was identified as the suspect and a person of interest involved in the woman’s death. Investigators said “a review of all the available evidence, as well as interviews conducted by detectives,” led to identifying Anderson, 43, as the suspect.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Anderson was arrested on a manslaughter charge on Wednesday.

Roger Wright, the father of one of Brown-Anderson’s daughters, identified the man who called the police as Brown-Anderson’s husband of about nine years.

Investigators have not said how Brown-Anderson died but said they believe it was an incident of domestic violence.

“Nobody deserves to die like this,” Wright said last year. “We share a daughter together. I’m going to be a voice for my daughter.”

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, here’s a list of resources available: