1 killed, 2 others injured in separate shootings Wednesday night in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night that killed a man and injured two others, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

One of the shootings took place in the Woodstock area, along Sophia Street, and the other happened on the city’s far Northwest side, along Dunn Avenue.

According to JSO, the Sofia Street shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. A man was found shot and was transported to the hospital. He died from his injuries. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are investigating.

The Dunn Avenue shooting occurred around 6:44 p.m. Officers responded to a call about two men who had been shot after a dispute in the woods. During the dispute, there was a struggle over a gun and multiple shots were fired striking each individual. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents has been asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.