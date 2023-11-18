‘It’s joyful’: Nights of Lights illuminates at kick-off celebration in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Nights of Lights kicks off Saturday night.

This is the event’s 30th year for the celebration that brings thousands of people to the historic square.

People are excited to see St. Augustine shine bright ahead of the holiday season. Before the tree lights and the more than 3 million other ones are lit, the kick-off included a dancer number and an orchestra playing some good music.

“It’s joyful. It gets everybody ready for the season bringing family together is most important and you know god. Bringing everyone together spiritually and bringing us all closer,” Vance Tomlinson said.

The city is offering a solution for potential parking issues with Free Park and Ride Shuttles from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. for two locations.

If you’re traveling from north of St. Augustine — from places like Jacksonville — it is encouraged to park at St. Johns County Health Department or the San Marco Lot.

The drop-off and pickup location will be at the Visitor Information Center.

Everyone else can park at Broudy’s Lot, and the drop-off and pick-up location will also be at the Visitor Information Center.

If you’re coming from Anastasia Island, there’s a shuttle that will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Park at Anastasia Baptist Church or R.B. Hunt Elementary and get picked up at Bridge of Lions.

The two-month-long celebration lasts until Jan. 28.

If you attend, please share your photos with us on SnapJAX by clicking this link.