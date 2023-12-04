One year later: Local family remembers the life of Prince Holland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been one year since 13-year-old Prince Holland was killed at the intersection of Moncrief Road West and Kings Road. His family has placed photos and candles at the intersection to remember his life.

Holland was riding home from football tryouts with his coach and three teammates, when someone started shooting at their car several times.

Holland, his coach, and an 11-year-old were shot. Holland didn’t make it.

For over a month, Holland’s family, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and local organizations pled for answers.

Then in January, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcel Johnson. Johnson was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

In March, JSO announced a second arrest. This time, Kentrevious Garard, the alleged shooter. He pleaded not guilty in March to charges of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Recently, the State Attorney’s Office released 911 calls received on the night of the shooting.

Photos were also released that showed the bullet holes in the victim’s car, a gun, and bullets that were recovered from the scene.

Police say more than 20 shots were fired into the SUV.

Garard and Johnson are both awaiting trial in Holland’s death.