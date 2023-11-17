New evidence images, 911 calls released nearly a year after murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Newly released evidence from the State Attorney’s Office on Thursday includes 911 calls and photographs in the Prince Holland murder investigation.

“Hello, somebody’s been shot on US 1 and Kings Road. There’s a baby in the car. Dude been shot dead. He down,” one of the callers said.

In December 2022, Holand was killed when the SUV he was riding in was ambushed at the intersection of Moncrief and New Kings Road.

A gunman fired multiple rounds into the vehicle and killed Holland and injured his football coach who was the driver.

The newly released images include photos of a gun and bullets that were recovered and show bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle giving a sense of just how many rounds went into the SUV. The bullet holes appear to be windows and the driver-side door.

A red Mercedes SUV was carrying Holland, two other juveniles and their football coach who was identified as 21-year-old Jaylen McIntire-Burroughs.

When the victims came under attack, Burroughs was critically injured, and an 11-year-old was also injured.

Marcel Johnson, 22, and Kentravious Garard, 22, were both charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

It’s still unclear what motivated the shooting and who was the intended target.

Investigators also confirmed that Johnson was driving a blue car the night of the shooting, and released a photo. The car is believed to have pulled up next to the SUV during the shooting.

Investigators also released copies of 911 calls from people who witnessed the shooting.

“The car they shot at is on the side of the street. Come check on these people. Please,” one caller said.

Police said more than 20 bullets from fired from a rifle into the red SUV.

The driver and the other juvenile who suffered injuries have since recovered.