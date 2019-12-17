‘Angel Tree’ toy giveaway happening Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – More than 2,500 children, who otherwise would not, will receive Christmas presents this year. The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will distribute Christmas gifts to the families of nearly the children in the culmination of this year’s Angel Tree program.

The children in the Angel Tree program are ages 0-12 and are from families who applied for holiday assistance with The Salvation Army in October and demonstrated financial hardship.

Individuals, businesses and church groups “adopted” the children by picking up Angel Tree tags from trees at the Avenues Mall, Ashley Homestores and Sonny’s BBQ across the area. They then purchased gifts to specifically match the age, needs, and wishes of each child.

“We’re just so grateful for all those who have taken these angels and made sure every one of them is taken care of this Christmas, I can only imagine what the children’s’ faces are going to be like when they see their presents on Christmas Day,” Area Commander Keath Biggers said.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville Angel Tree gift distribution will take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Regency Square Mall 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville Fl. 32225.