200+ Christmas Eve flights delayed, canceled; 6 cancelations at JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were 6 flights canceled at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on Friday morning, four with Jet Blue and two with United, according to Flight Aware. Five other flights were delayed.

Hundreds of flights across the United States were delayed or canceled -- as the omicron variant continues to spread. More than 230 flights were delayed in the U.S. -- with almost 2,000 cancellations.

Check those flights! As millions of people are traveling for the holidays, several plans are already changing. United and Delta Airlines canceling 200+ flights today due to COVID-19 cases with their staffs and bad weather in some places. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/QUSHsOd3ai — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) December 24, 2021

United, Delta and Alaska airlines made changes just before Christmas Eve. The airlines are working to let passengers know before they arrive to the airport -- as they try to rebook flights.

The airlines say a spike in COVID-19 cases among workers is causing staff shortages and there’s bad weather in some areas.

A memo shared by United Airlines reads:

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

Ad

A doctor with the Duval County Health Department says people should be cautious while traveling.

“You know this is what is unique about Omicron… the fact that it’s more contagious, it’s more transmissible,” Dr. Chirag Patel, Assistant Chief Medical Officer- UF Health Jacksonville said. “It’s replicating faster when someone catches it—meaning it’s easier to spread.”

So far, there have not been any confirmed cases of Omicron in Duval County, but health officials say that doesn’t mean it’s not already here.

Health officials encourage people to protect themselves while heading to be with friends and family for the holidays.

AAA is forecasting more than 109 million people across the country—will travel during the holidays. That’s compared to 81 million last year -- close to a 34% jump.

The Duval County Health Department on Thursday issued a warning, saying it expects another surge of COVID cases in the coming months.

Ad

“This is what is unique about omicron -- the fact that it’s more contagious, it’s more transmissible,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, assistant chief medical officer at UF Health Jacksonville.

If you need to get tested, News4JAX has compiled a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Florida. To find additional testing, as well as vaccination, locations, visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov/.