Judge bans MSNBC from Rittenhouse trial during day 3 of jury deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. – During day three of jury deliberation in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin, the trial judge banned MSNBC from the Kenosha County Courthouse.

This comes after police pulled over a freelance producer for the cable network who was following the jury’s bus Wednesday night.

“He was ticketed for violating traffic control signal. He’s not here today, from what I’m told,” Judge Bruce Schroeder, Kenosha County Circuit Court, said. “And I have instructed that no one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter, and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is. But absolutely, it would go without much thinking that someone who is following a jury bus... That is a very-- it’s extremely serious matter and it will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

According to MSNBC, the producer never intended to have contact with jurors. The network said it is cooperating with the investigation.