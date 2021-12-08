Nick Cannon mourns loss of his youngest child to a brain tumor

Nick Cannon was in Detroit for the 2016 North American International Auto Show. (WDIV)

Actor Nick Cannon is grieving the loss of his youngest son.

Cannon shared on his talk show Tuesday that his five-month-old son, Zen, died after suffering from a build-up of fluid in his brain.

Zen was Cannon’s child with model Alyssa Scott. He has six other children.

Cannon said he spent the past weekend with Zen in California where the two watched the sunrise and the sunset together.

