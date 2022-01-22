Reports: Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in 4-vehicle crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash Friday afternoon in California, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to the Los Angeles Times, which cited authorities, the crash around 4:30 p.m. (PT) involved four vehicles and happened in Brentwood. A woman was said to have minor injuries.

In a statement, the LAPD said a woman suffered a head abrasion.

According to the Times, a spokesperson confirmed Schwarzenegger, a former California governor, had just left his home driving a GMC Yukon, when he collided with a Toyota Prius.

The spokesperson told the Times that Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” the LAPD said in its statement. “All parties remained at scene.”