Florida state House District 19

Republican State Rep. Bobby Payne is being challenged by Democrat Kimberly Dugger in this district that includes all of Putnam County, southern Clay County and west through Bradford and Union counties.

Because there are no primary challenges, this race will only appear on the general election ballot in November.

Scroll down to read each candidate’s responses to News4Jax’s questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Kimberly Dugger

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: (none found)

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Bobby Payne

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: bobbypayne.net

This candidate has not responded to the News4Jax candidate survey.