Crowds head to early voting sites in Duval County as record midterm turnout expected nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s 15 days until Election Day but already many voters are making their voices heard. Early voting is now underway in Duval County and several others in Northeast Florida.

At Bradham-Brooks Library off Edgewood Avenue, which is one of 20 early voting sites in Duval County, there was a steady stream of people voting Monday, but most of them were older.

Joyce Travalee said she is voting for one reason.

She said that Inflation, interest rates and the cost of child care are some of the biggest things that this election could help resolve. And it lets the government know what people are worried about.

In the Regency area, there were even bigger crowds.

Some, like Johnny Berg, have different opinions on the issues but just as strong of a voice as to why this midterm election is so important.

“Well, this country is just, in my opinion, going in the wrong direction. And voting is very important to try and get things back on track,” Berg said.

He added that the economy and what he says is the situation with the checks and balances are going in the wrong direction. He said inflation and cost of living, are the biggest concerns because everyone, in his words, is struggling.

There’s talk of record turnout nationwide for a midterm election

In Duval County, elections officials predict turnout as high as 65%.

That would be slightly higher than in 2018 – when the county had a 63% turnout. That’s the election when Ron DeSantis won the governor’s seat.

In the last few midterms before that, Duval County saw turnout in the 40 to 50% range.

Early voting in Jacksonville will continue for 13 days until Nov. 6, which is the Sunday before Election Day.

In Duval County, all sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

For a county-by-county list of early voting sites, dates and times, click here.