College campus bathrooms, book challenge process among new rule changes from Florida Board of Education

More rule and policy changes from Florida’s Board of Education are again drawing mixed reactions.

The two changes getting the most attention focus on bathroom access in colleges and the process of challenging books available in public schools.

Those behind the votes say they are acting to make sure policies are in line with newly enacted state law. Opponents of the changes argue they are just a continuation of a culture war waged by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

When it comes to challenging books in public schools, the new rule gives parents the option to appeal disputes over potentially banned books to a special magistrate if the parent doesn’t agree with the district’s decision to a book challenge.

The challenge would be paid for by each district. The magistrate does not have the power to remove materials or limit a student’s access to books.

In a State Board of Education meeting recorded by The Florida Channel, parents testified this will only create more problems.

“You are making the assumption that children in general, our children, cannot handle certain topics. Our children will not learn to be resilient if you do not allow them to learn things,” one parent said.

“I have practiced law for 40 years. I dealt with magistrates for over 10 years, and I can tell you it is not this simple. Parents and schools will be challenged legally forever,” another testified.

Board member Ben Gibson clarified the change.

“It is not, ‘Oh, they followed the policy, but I did not agree with it.’ It is do they have a policy, No. 1. Did they follow the policy? That is it. It is a very limited appeal,” Gibson said.

Another change drawing strong reaction is that students, faculty and staff at state colleges and state private schools will have to use the restrooms that line up with the sex they were assigned at birth. The schools will also have to provide a unisex restroom.

“As a mother of an outgoing senior, I have to thank you for this proposed rule. This proposed rule helped to create a safer learning environment for all faculty staff and students not just the loudest few,” one parent said.

But another who testified at the meeting said “the proposed rule is an attack on the basic dignity of transgender students, faculty and staff.”

The Board of Education also expanded and identified the definition it says it will use for what the state law calls “immorality and acts of moral turpitude” when it comes to teacher discipline. The new definition includes exposing children to pornographic images and adult live performances.

Education Commission Manny Diaz Jr. released a statement supporting the changes, highlighting what he calls the “continued safeguarding” of students.

“In Florida, we will continue to fight (for) and protect our students and their innocence,” Diaz said.