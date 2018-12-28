Top 10 Facebook posts of 2018 on News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the year comes to an end, News4Jax has compiled a list of the 'Top 10' most-engaged posts on News4Jax's Facebook page. Some stories are tragic, some funny, some political and some heartwarming. Here are the Top 10.

1. Tide Pods

It was a video shared more than 74,000 times. The social media "challenge" that had people saying, "You're joking, right?" But in all actuality the challenge is real and the consequences are dire. (Read more here)

2. Close Call

Two million people watched and cringed after we posted this video to Facebook. Dash camera video shows the driver of a car on I-295 in Jacksonville pulling in front of a semi-truck, causing the truck driver to make a quick decision and swerve off the road. It truly shows how dangerous it can be for semi drivers on the road. (Read more here)

3. Not The Bourbon!

An estimated 10,000 barrels of bourbon fell when a building collapsed at a distillery in Kentucky. The video was shared more than 15,000 times by bourbon lovers across the world.

One top comment reads: "I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened." (Read more here)

4. President Vs. Reporter

Four thousand people commented on a video showing a heated exchange made by President Donald Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a press conference in November.

“You are a rude, terrible person,” President Donald Trump said. (Read more here)

5. BUSTED!

The viral video was watched millions of times. News4Jax posted a video showing Florida drivers who refused to follow the law get busted big time by police. Florida officers were handing out tickets to vehicles who continued to pass a Pasco County bus while the "stop" signs were extended. (Read more here)

6. Jaw-Dropping Video

It was a nightmare unfolding right before our eyes. A video shows the moments a forklift driver took down an ENTIRE WAREHOUSE after bumping into a few shelves. The video was so insane, over 20,000 people wanted to share it so their friends and family could see. (Read more here)

7. Beach Chick

When Social Media Producer found an adorable chicken who loved playing in the water at Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine, she wanted to share her with the world. News4Jax posted a video of Sammi the chicken frolicking in the ocean and people went crazy. We helped Sammi gain thousands of followers making her famous. (Read more here)

8. 17 Lives Lost

A mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school sparked nationwide marches for gun control. The gunman killed 17 people. (Read more here)

9. Treasure Trove of Sharks Teeth

It was the most sharks teeth we had ever seen. One local woman shared her collection of sharks teeth, predominantly found on Ponte Vedra Beach, that would make any beachgoer jealous. (Read more here)

10. Making Waves

This has to be one of our personal favorites. A stunt made waves on News4Jax after a motorist in Jacksonville was spotted riding around Normandy Boulevard on a motorized... jet ski. (Read more here)

