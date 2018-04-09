Floridians fall in love with Sammi the pet chicken

ST. AUGUSTINE - She's not your everyday pet, but Sammi the chicken is stealing the hearts of hundreds of Floridians.

Sammi lives in Destin, but travels all over the state, posing for pictures and making memories along the way. Sammi tries her best to come to Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine every weekend.

Her owner, Dave Cox, shared with News4Jax that he got the unusual pet after his 17-year-old dog recently passed away.

As you can imagine, he was just not ready to get another four-legged friend just yet. So instead he thought he would go for a pet on two feet.

"I never knew that having a pet chicken as a companion would create the amount of attention and intrigue that it has," Cox said.

Sammi walks on a leash, visits different Florida beaches, tourist sites and goes everywhere with her owner. She is partially potty trained and loves strawberries.

Hundreds of followers have flocked to her Instagram account, which features pictures showing the fun she has wherever she roams.

IG: Sammichicken

People are egg-static over her adventures and can't seem to get enough.

And it doesn't stop there. Sammi also has a YouTube channel.

"It seems that every day I am encouraged to 'capitalize' on the niche that I have stumbled upon," Cox said. "The latest is a YouTube channel. It is definitely a work in progress, and I hope to add to it soon. But that is probably where I will be posting the videos here on out."

Sammi is even a Jaguars fan!

So if you are lucky enough to stumble upon Sammi while you are out and about, feel free to say hello! Grab a picture and make sure to tag SammiChicken on Instagram!

EGGSTRA SAMMI INFO:

Sammi lays an egg every day in her owners pickup truck

She will come to the door and "bark" if her owner is outside

She is a hen, not a rooster

