Man spotted riding 'jet ski' around Jacksonville roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorist in Jacksonville is making waves on social media after he was spotted riding around Normandy Boulevard on a motorized... jet ski.

The man was in the right lane wearing a helmet, for protection of course, while riding his green and blue jet ski scooter that he modified himself. Beth Porter spotted him around noon on Tuesday.

Believe it or not, this is totally legal when approached the right way.

"They can do that. That is legal as long as it is a road-legal vehicle. It still needs to have the tail light visible," FHP Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan said.

It is hard to tell in the video if any tail lights were visible, but the rider did have a license plate, as well as a helmet and protective eyewear on.

"It would have to follow the guidelines of a motorcycle," Brian said.

