Near miss: Semi driver on I-295 forced to avoid merging car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dash camera video shows the driver of a car on I-295 in Jacksonville pulling in front of a semi-truck, causing the truck driver to make a quick decision and swerve off the road.

The near miss happened Monday just before 3:30 p.m. near the I-295 northbound off-ramp for New Kings Road. According to the truck driver, the time stamp on the video was incorrect.

The driver of the big rig, Astrit Hoxha, said he was on his way to pick up a load and traveling at 65 mph. He estimates the Toyota Corolla that pulled in front of him was moving at about 10 mph.

WATCH: Semi driver nearly rear-ends car

According to Hoxha, there were two other semi-trucks not far behind him when he swerved off the road and into the median. Both drivers stopped to make sure Hoxha was okay.

The driver of the Toyota was a 76-year-old woman, who said she was lost, according to the incident report.

"My body was shaking at the time," Hoxha said. "I'm so lucky, and she's so lucky."

Hoxha said he'll be out of work for at least a week while his truck gets inspected. It's unclear whether the driver of the Toyota was ticketed.

