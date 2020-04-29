Food4Frontline: UF Health Jacksonville staff treated to burrito lunch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heather Perry’s job right now is making sure that front line workers are taken care of at UF Health Jacksonville, but she reminds us that it’s not just the doctors and nurses.

“It’s the parking attendant who is the first individual you see you when you drive out to campus to the physician who’s giving you top-notch care and the nurses and everybody in between,” said Perry, who helped coordinate Wednesday’s delivery of 300 meals from Burrito Gallery. “Our security staff or the IT staff or housekeeping staff -- every single human being that’s on this campus is working so hard at their particular job.”

RELATED: Riverside hospital workers join the ‘club’ | Busy Memorial Hospital staff get meal from Bono’s | Baptist staff get meals from Biscottis

Wednesday’s Food4Frontline delivery was supported by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Gamma Ro Omega chapter

“When we heard about the WJXT Food4Frontline (campaign), we had to support this effort,” said Joan Williams, president of the chapter. “Our two-story sorority house is less than a mile away from (UF Health), so we serve the same community. We serve the same ZIP code, and we are a friend of UF Health and we wanted to be here to support (them)."

RELATED: News4Jax announces Food4Frontline campaign

The Food4Frontline campaign is designed to give viewers a way to show their gratitude to those on the front lines through donations, and also gives a much-needed boost to hard-hit small businesses.

“It helps with our workers too, so we’re able to put them back to work, so it’s a beautiful thing, and we couldn’t say no,” said Tripp Kearley vice president of operations for Legacy Restaurant Group.