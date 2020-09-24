Salvation Army to open applications for holiday assistance on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will be accepting applications for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9.

Applications will be conducted online, and families must provide documentation about their household to qualify for assistance, which includes Thanksgiving food baskets with a turkey and ingredients to make a home-cooked meal, as well as the Angel Tree program, which provides new toys and clothes for children ages 12 years and younger.

Applicants may apply for Thanksgiving assistance, Angel Tree program assistance, or both.

For more information and to apply for Thanksgiving assistance, visit: http://bit.ly/HolidayAssistance

To apply for Angel Tree assistance, visit: https://www.saangeltree.org/.

The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida is committed to serving nearly 5,000 local children with holiday assistance. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can receive the new clothes, toys and food they deserve this season.

“The Salvation Army expects at least a 50% increase in families seeking assistance this Christmas season due to the economy’s downward spiral resulting from the pandemic. We appreciate the support of our friends and donors, which is needed now more than ever, to ‘Rescue Christmas’ for every family in need,” said Area Commander Maj. Keath Biggers.

Duval County Holiday Assistance Applications

Assistance offered: Thanksgiving meal assistance and Angel Tree for children 12 and under.

When: Sept. 28 to Oct. 9

Where: https://www.saangeltree.org/

Contact: Holiday Hotline 904-301-4791

St. Johns County Angel Tree Applications

Assistance offered: Angel Tree for children 12 and under

When: Sept. 28 to Oct. 9

Where: https://www.saangeltree.org/

Questions: Judy Gilstrap 904-301-4875

Clay County Angel Tree Applications

Assistance offered: Angel Tree for children 12 and younger

When: Sept. 28 to Oct. 9

Where: https://www.saangeltree.org/

Contact: Jennifer Wheeler 904-276-6677