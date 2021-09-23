Mental Health Talk with the Beauty Industry | River City Live

Mental health conversations are the hot topic of today. Within the African American community those conversations are still hard to have. Robert Channelle experienced loss within the last couple of years that spun him into a dark place. After having conversations about his emotional well being, he realized that there are other men, women, children of all ages and races who might have trouble opening up about their issues. He is hosting the 1st Mental Health Talk through his non profit The Beauty Industry Sept. 27th at The Mancave Barbershop on A. Philip Randolph. It is open to everyone; but with limited space, people can still join in from home through Instagram and Facebook Live. Rance spoke with Robert to find out more about the event.