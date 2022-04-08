Air Fryer Friday: S’mores

Graham Crackers broken in half

Marshmallows

Hershey bars, broken into pieces equal in size to your graham crackers

1. Place Graham cracker halves in bottom of the air fryer basket/tray.

2. Place a marshmallow on top of each graham cracker half

3. Air Fry at 390 degrees for about 7-8 minutes until your marshmallow starts to crisp up. Make sure to check at the four minute mark as sometimes the air fryer cooks the s’more fairly quickly.

4. Remove carefully, place chocolate bar on top of the marshmallow and place graham cracker on top. Push down gently. Serve immediately.