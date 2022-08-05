JaxNext 100 fueling the creative economy

JaxNext 100 continues the Jacksonville bicentennial celebration with a week-long arts festival at The Jessie downtown, featuring creators, artists, writers, filmmakers and musicians reflecting on Jacksonville’s first 200 years and envisioning its next 100 years. From August 9th to 13th, meet at The Jessie at 40 E. Adams St. each night to celebrate a different part of our local creative economy. They’ll be creating a diverse and inclusive atmosphere with a variety of free public events that lift up and celebrate our creative economy and the ways artists help shape our history and future. The activities that take place over this week will be documented in an online digital time capsule for all future Jaxsons to enjoy. Everyone is welcome at The Jessie! www.thejessie.org\jaxnext100