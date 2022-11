Nefertiti Beauty Supply is Jacksonville’s NEWEST black-owned beauty supply store. Stop by Dec 3, 2022 for the GRAND OPENING to meet the owners, Nefertiti and Stella Webb and see the many products and services they have to offer.

LOCATION: 8011 Merrill Rd, Suite 8 Jacksonville, FL 32277 (between Dollar Tree & Neighborhood Walmart)

Follow us on Instagram @Nefertitibeautysupply_jax