Rance has fun at the Clay County Fair

Since 1987 the Clay County Agricultural Fair has provided Clay County and Northeast Florida with an event that’s both fun and educational in a family atmosphere. In fact, the Fair vision says it all “A Family A*Fair”.

The Fair strives to be the showcase for Clay County’s agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest. It provides an opportunity for citizens to work and have fun together. Volunteers are the lifeblood of the fair. Their dedicated support of sharing time and talents is vital to the fair’s success.

After gate admission most exhibits and attractions are FREE. Three exhibit buildings are used for commercial, non-profit and competitive exhibits.

Clay County citizens are encouraged to enter the competitive exhibits to show off their talents and even possibly win money and/or a ribbon. Complete details are listed on the website. Just click on the Participate tab to find the” Competitive Contest and 4H / FFA Shows” and find your favorite area for all the details.

More more info visit: claycountyfair.org