Local high school student heads to Broadway!

Meet Samantha Nelson, Jacksonville native and high school senior at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, who is on her way to The Jimmy Awards® in New York City at the end of the month. Nelson was selected to represent Florida over the weekend at the Dr. Phillip’s Center for the Performing Arts’ annual Applause Awards.

Her performance in Chicago as Velma Kelly landed her an award for “Outstanding Lead Performer” out of more than 300 statewide students at the showcase in Orlando. The Jimmy’s celebrate the top talent in high school musical theater and provide thousands of dollars in scholarships to the winners.