Gators Breakdown: Players return to campus | This or that

The Florida Gators football program is back on campus for voluntary workouts and taking the first step in getting ready for a football season this fall.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) take a look at the players that are showing up to campus and one who 2020 signee who isn’t in Johnnie Brown. Also, Dave and Will reflect on the passing of Reche Caldwell and his time as a Gator. To conclude this episode, the duo have some fun with “This or That,” which consists of:

Favorite coach? Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer?

Who do you prefer between Will Muschamp or Jim McElwain?

Favorite National Championship season? 1996, 2006, or 2008?

Biggest rival? FSU or Georgia?

Biggest heartbreak? 2001 Tennessee or 2012 Georgia?

