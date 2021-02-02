41ºF

Ad

Sports

Jaguars hiring Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator, reports say

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Tags: sports, Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (2019 Mitchell Leff)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer is hiring a coach who has worked with Russell Wilson as his passing game coordinator. Multiple reports have the Jaguars bringing in Brian Schottenheimer to join Meyer’s staff.

While none of the Jaguars’ assistant coaching hires have been announced by the team, Schottenheimer will work under Darrell Bevell, who Schottenheimer succeeded as offensive coordinator in Seattle. Bevell has reportedly been hired as the Jaguars offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer spent six seasons as the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator from 2006-2011. He then accepted the same position with the St. Louis Rams, a post he held for three seasons. He then spent a year as the offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia before returning to the NFL in 2016 as the Colts’ quarterbacks coach for two seasons.

Schottenheimer graduated from the University of Florida. The Jaguars will be the ninth NFL franchise for whom he has worked. His father, Marty, was an NFL head coach who won 205 games for four franchises in his career.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: