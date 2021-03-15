Playing in hometown was ‘amazing’ for Nease grad Tyler McCumber

Nease High grad Tyler McCumber finished T-22 at The Players Championship on Sunday. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tyler McCumber’s homecoming went very well.

The former Nease High golfer not only made the cut in his first Players Championship but turned in his second round under par in the event Sunday and finished T-22 at 5-under 283. McCumber shot a 2-under 70 in the final round at the Stadium Course.

For a player who spent the early part of his professional career grinding away on the smaller Tour circuits, that finish in his hometown was special.

“It was great to have my family out there. It was so exciting to have my buddies and just old teammates, old classmates. Pretty much everybody that lives here came out and supported me. I appreciate that,” McCumber said. “We’re always on the road and in new towns, and it’s a different feeling to play in front of a home crowd, and it was amazing.”

Tyler’s father, Mark, who won The Players in 1988, said it was exciting for not only him to see, but the entire McCumber family to be able to be out and experience.

“A proud father,” Mark said. “I know how hard it is to do what these guys do. There’s only a handful of guys in the world, this is the strongest field of the year. And just to make your way into this tournament you have to play your way here. I’m impressed with all the guys who played here, everybody who comes here is impressive. But for a first-year player to finish, probably top 20, is a nice start for what you hope is a long run here at the Stadium Course.”

How local golfers fared at The Players

Finish, Golf, Local tie

T-3 Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, Ga.

The highest finish among golfers with area ties, he finished at 12-under 276. Harman had three rounds in the 60s, including back-to-back 69s on the weekend.

T-17 Cameron Smith, Ponte Vedra Beach

After a sizzling 7-under 65 in Saturday’s round, Smith came back down to earth in the finale. He shot an even-par 72 on Sunday.

T-22 J.T. Poston, St. Simons Island, Ga.

He had three consecutive days under par, including a 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish 5-under for the event. A 4-over in the opening round ruined his chances of being significantly higher.

T-35 Lanto Griffin, Ponte Vedra Beach

Griffin couldn’t follow his 4-under third-round score on Sunday, grinding out a 1-over 73 day. Still, a respectable 3-under 285 finish.

T-35 Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga.

After starting the final round at 5-under, Kizzire slipped on Sunday with a 2-over 74. He finished 3-under 285 for the tournament.

T-41 Zach Johnson, St. Simons Island, Ga.

He improved a bit (1-under 71 on Sunday), but not enough to make a serious jump up the leaderboard. A 2-under 286 for the tournament.

T-58 Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach

The former University of Florida golfer was 2-over 74 on Sunday and finished 1-over 289 for the tournament.

T-67 Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach

Challenging final round for the former Jacksonville University golfer. He was 4-over on Sunday and finished 4-over 292 for the tournament.