Jaguars position breakdown: Are the Safeties ready to make a splash?

With training camp only a few weeks away, the News4Jax sports team is breaking down the Jaguars roster, position by position.

Offense- Running back | Receiver | Offensive line | Quarterback | Tight End |

Defense- Linebacker | Defensive Line | Cornerback

We have looked at every position on the Jaguars defense except for the safeties. The Jaguars have not had a true play-making safety in the last few years. They have brought in a few new faces this offseason through free agency and the draft that are going to try and change that. I don’t know what these new guys’ stats next season will look like but I do know this will be a fun group to watch.

Safeties on the roster

Andre Cisco, Rudy Ford, Rayshawn Jenkins. Josh Jones, Daniel Thomas, Jarrod Wilson, Andrew Wingard

Expected number on final roster: 5

I mentioned in the cornerbacks’ breakdown that I expect them to keep an extra safety on the roster. That spot will purely come down to special teams. I do see a scenario where they only keep 4 but, then an established veteran player would find themselves on the outside looking in (My Camp surprise). Overall this is one of the groups with the most uncertainty on the team. You have multiple high-up but unestablished players like Daniel Thomas and Andre Cisco and only one true lock for the starting lineup in Rayshawn Jenkins.

Expected depth chart

S- Rayshawn Jenkins and Daniel Thomas

S- Jarrod Wilson and Andre Cisco and Rudy Ford

Right now I’ll stick with Wilson in my starting lineup but that is only because Cisco is still rehabbing his torn ACL so I haven’t seen him on the field this offseason. There is a very real possibility that if his ball skills are as advertised he is in the starting lineup for week 1. Jenkins was the free-agent addition at the position. If you watch his games with the Chargers you will quickly see he flies all over the football field. If the Jaguars don’t Mic him up for alert a handful of games this season they are making a huge mistake because he likes to talk on the field. Behind them I slotted Daniel Thomas he looked like a player who was starting to figure it out last season before he got hurt. Thomas looked great during OTAs and Minicamp. He is a guy to watch who could push for a role on the defense. Ford is purely a special teams keeper.

Possible camp surprise

Jarod Wilson gets cut

Wilson is far from a lock on this roster. He is a solid and reliable veteran player but nothing about his game gives you a reason to believe he can take it to another level. With high upside players like Thomas and Cisco on his heels, he needs to show something on the field. because If cisco or Thomas can impress the coaching staff Wilson might be shown the door so they can keep that extra player at another spot of need.