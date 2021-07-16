Jaguars position breakdown: Can the special teams be special this season?

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) is congratulated by offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) after Lambo kicked a 35-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With training camp only a few weeks away, the News4Jax sports team is breaking down the Jaguars roster, position by position.

We have looked at every position on the Jaguars offense and defense, but kicker and punters are people, too. So, we will wrap up our position previews by looking at the Jaguars special teams unit. The Jaguars have had a good kicker and punter combo for the past few years, but the rest of the special teams unit has left something to be desired. That should change this year.

Coach Urban Meyer has brought in guys like Rudy Ford and Jamal Agnew who will add some real juice to that special teams unit.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence lines up to take a snap during organized team activities on Thursday afternoon. (Logan Bowles / Jacksonville Jaguars )

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Special teams players on the roster

Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke, Aldrick Rosas, Ross Matiscik, Rudy Ford, Jamal Agnew.

Expected number on the roster: 3

I listed a few extra players above but when I look at the number on the roster, I’m only accounting for kicker, punter and long snapper. Ford and Agnew fall under the position count for other positions, but will make their biggest impacts on special teams.

Expected depth chart

Kicker: Josh Lambo

Punter: Logan Cooke

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik

Returner: Jamal Agnew

Cooke and Matiscik are both locked in. They don’t even have competition on the roster. Lambo is locked into a kicking competition with Rosas. I know Lambo was hurt last season, but let’s not forget how good he has been for the Jaguars. There is no reason to believe that he won’t be the Jaguars kicker for this season. Agnew is the only new face on this list. I expect him to make a big impact on the Jaguars this season. Over the past few years, the Jaguars’ returners have not been exciting. Agnew will immediately change that. Any time he catches a kick, Agnew will be a threat to take it the distance. I’m not in love with his jersey number (35) but he should make it look good on the field.

Possible camp surprise

Aldrick Rosas

Let’s not sleep on Rosas, he is a legit kicker. He may be the biggest kicker in the NFL. The dude is big. He has been a good kicker in the NFL and injuries also slowed him down last season. The only reason the Jaguars were able to bring him in was that Rosas was a free agent because of an off-the-field legal issue. Rosas was a Pro Bowl kicker and second team All-Pro in 2019. Lambo better bring his A-game or Rosas will kick his way into a roster spot.