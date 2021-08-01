Caeleb Dressel wins 50 free, adds 4th gold medal of Olympics

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, swims in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Caeleb Dressel is unstoppable.

One night after setting a world record in the 100 fly, Dressel added another gold medal to his growing resume. Dressel, the Clay High graduate, won the 50-meter free for his fourth gold medal of the Olympics, setting an Olympic record in the process with a time of 21.07 seconds.

He’ll look to add another in his final relay event, the 4x100 medley relay, later Saturday night.

Dressel won his first gold on Sunday night swimming the lead leg of the 4x100 freestyle relay team and won the 100 freestyle on Wednesday night. Dressel set a world record in the 100 fly on Friday. The lone blemish came in the 4x100 mixed medley relay, although he wasn’t at fault for that.

Lydia Jacoby and Torri Huske struggled in the second and third legs of the event. Dressel’s final leg in the freestyle portion brought the Americans back from eighth to fifth, but out of medal contention.

Dressel had two gold medals from the 2016 Olympics in Rio, both in relay events.