Chomp: ‘Massive disappointment’ with projected starter out for season; Gators outside top 10 in preseason Coaches Poll

Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill covers a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here.

Greetings, Gators fans!

The excitement that’s been building as we count down to the start of the college football season was dampened on Thursday when Florida coach Dan Mullen announced some unfortunate news as fall football camp continues.

Hill tears knee ligament, out for season

Cornerback and projected starter Jaydon Hill will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Mullen called the injury a “massive disappointment.”

A junior from Huntsville, Alabama, Hill started five games last season and had been slotted to play opposite Kaiir Elam.

Instead, the Gators are left to find Hill’s replacement a week into training camp.

“Just kind of a shame that stuff happens out there on the field,” Mullen said Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the candidates to fill the vacant spot. Gators Breakdown host David Waters also discusses that topic in the latest episode.

Ad

🏈 Gators to scrimmage Sunday as fall camp continues

With fall camp underway, the Gators will scrimmage on Sunday.

On the offensive side of the ball, we got to hear from Emory Jones. While he admits he didn’t think it would take this long for him to lead the offense, Jones says he was getting better every day and developing. In this episode of Gators Breakdown, David breaks down what the quarterback had to say in his first news conference this fall camp. Also, Tim Brewster and Kemore Gamble share how the tight end room is moving forward without Kyle Pitts.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2020 season. In another episode of Gators Breakdown, David analyzes what Todd Grantham, Mohamoud Diabate and Elam had to say about the defense’s growth so far and how certain players are helping in the process.

Ad

And Christian Robinson says “versatility” is what he looks for in a linebacker at Florida. In today’s college football, players need to be able to adapt to what opposing offenses are doing without coming off the field. David and Will Miles, with Read and Reaction, discuss in a Gators Breakdown episode the versatile pieces Florida has on that second level of the defense. Also, hear from Gervon Dexter and DaQuan Newkirk on the new-look defensive line and how they are coming together.

🐊 Gators land at No. 11 in preseason Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Tuesday, with the Gators landing just outside the top 10.

Florida came in at No. 11 among the 25 ranked teams.

Ad

Here’s the full poll:

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State Louisiana Coastal Carolina Ole Miss

🐆 Big game coming up for Tebow

Tim Tebow had a strong start to Jaguars training camp, but New4Jax sports anchor and reporter Jamal St. Cyr says the quarterback-turned-tight end has faded a bit.

When the Jaguars begin their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Browns, Tebow needs to put some good things on film.

On the depth chart released before the team’s first preseason game, Tebow was tied with two other tight ends at No. 4.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far about Tebow, as well as coach Urban Meyer.

Ad

✉️ Send us your Gators thoughts, questions

David and I want to hear from you. Do you have any thoughts or questions about the Gators football program? Agree or disagree with something we’ve said? Let us know here and we’ll share our responses to your questions.

🎙️ Listen to more Gators Breakdown

You can catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown at news4jax.com/gatorsbreakdown. Or click one of the following to tune in: Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher