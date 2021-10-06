Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Vanderbilt Game Preview | Gators Breakdown Plus Q & A

Florida looks to get back in the win column vs Vanderbilt

After taking the loss to Kentucky last week, Florida hosts Vanderbilt in a game where the Gators should have no issue bouncing back.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters previews the 2-3 Commodores under first year head coach Clark Lea. Also, David releases the Gators Breakdown Plus Q & A feature out for the entire Gators Breakdown audience.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher