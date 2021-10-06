Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Vanderbilt Game Preview | Gators Breakdown Plus Q & A

After taking the loss to Kentucky last week, Florida hosts Vanderbilt in a game where the Gators should have no issue bouncing back.
David Waters previews the 2-3 Commodores under first year head coach Clark Lea. Also, David releases the Gators Breakdown Plus Q & A feature out for the entire Gators Breakdown audience.
