Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Vanderbilt Game Preview | Gators Breakdown Plus Q & A

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Vanderbilt Commodores
Florida looks to get back in the win column vs Vanderbilt
After taking the loss to Kentucky last week, Florida hosts Vanderbilt in a game where the Gators should have no issue bouncing back.

David Waters previews the 2-3 Commodores under first year head coach Clark Lea. Also, David releases the Gators Breakdown Plus Q & A feature out for the entire Gators Breakdown audience.

