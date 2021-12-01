The Players Championship tickets go on sale for 2022 tournament

A sign for the 17th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for The Players Championship are finally on sale.

The marquee event of the PGA Tour returns to TPC Sawgrass March 8-13. After canceling the event after one round in 2020 and limiting attendance in 2021 because of the pandemic, the event is planning on things returning to normal in 2022.

Tickets are $25 for Tuesday and Wednesday practice rounds, $75 Thursday and Sunday, and $85 Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We are excited to welcome more fans and guests back to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this March,” Players executive director Jared Rice said in a release.

“Our team, along with our Proud Partners, community partners and sponsors, as well as our volunteers, are planning a variety of offerings and experiences that will allow us to continue generating charitable and economic impacts for Northeast Florida. We look forward to producing a 2022 championship that showcases the very best of our sport, organization and community.”

Ad

Among some of the notables this year: