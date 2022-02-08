Pederson adding first assistant coach hire, Mike McCoy, report

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Mike McCoy of the San Diego Chargers looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just two days after being introduced as the Jaguars’ new head coach, Doug Pederson has begun adding to his staff with the hiring of former Chargers’ head coach Mike McCoy as quarterbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCoy, 49, has not coached in the NFL since a season spent as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. The prior season, McCoy served as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

He spent four seasons as the head coach of the San Diego Chargers, guiding the team to a playoff appearance in his first year, but failing to make the postseason the following three years. His last experience as a quarterbacks coach came in 2009 in Denver.

The #Jaguars are hiring former #Chargers coach Mike McCoy as their QB coach, sources tell @RapSheet and me. Another layer of support for Trevor Lawrence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022

Pederson has said that he plans on calling the plays for the Jaguars, so McCoy’s work will be specifically with Trevor Lawrence and the other Jaguars’ quarterbacks.

It’s expected the Jaguars will complete the hiring of the key assistants by the week after the Super Bowl.