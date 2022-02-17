First things first: Jaguars finalize Doug Pederson’s coaching staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s coaching staff with the Jaguars is complete.
The team announced its finalized coaching staff on Thursday afternoon, unveiling Pederson’s full staff that will be expected to turn things around in Jacksonville.
The coordinator roles were already known. Press Taylor is Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator and comes to town after spending one season as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts. The team had a 1,000-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Michael Pittman Jr.). Taylor got his start in the NFL with the Eagles in a variety of roles.
Mike Caldwell arrives as the team’s defensive coordinator after spending the last three years as the inside linebackers coach with the Buccaneers. The former NFL linebacker also coached with the Jets and Cardinals before joining the Buccaneers.
Introducing Doug Pederson’s 2022 coaching staff!#DUUUVAL— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 17, 2022
One of the interesting hires is Mike McCoy, who spent four seasons as the head coach in San Diego. He’ll be the quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville.
The team kept six assistants who had previously been with the organization — running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, assistant wide receivers coach Will Harriger, assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington, senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert and defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly.
ElizaBeth Mayers and Tyler Wolf also remain as assistants to the coaching staff.
|Position
|Coach
|Head coach
|Doug Pederson
|Offensive coordinator
|Press Taylor
|Defensive coordinator
|Make Caldwell
|Special teams coordinator
|Heath Farwell
|Passing game coordinator
|Jim Bob Cooter
|Quarterbacks coach
|Mike McCoy
|Offensive line coach
|Phil Rauscher
|Wide receivers coach
|Chris Jackson
|Tight ends coach
|Richard Angulo
|Running backs coach
|Bernie Parmalee
|Assistant quarterbacks coach
|Andrew Breiner
|Assistant wide receivers coach
|Will Harriger
|Assistant offensive line coach
|Todd Washington
|Offensive quality control coach
|Nick Williams
|Senior defensive assistant
|Bob Sutton
|Defensive line coach
|Brentson Buckner
|Outside linebackers coach
|Bill Shuey
|Inside linebackers coach
|Tony Gilbert
|Safeties coach
|Cody Grimm
|Passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach
|Deshea Townsend
|Assistant defensive line coach
|Rory Segrest
|Defensive quality control coach
|Patrick Reilly
|Assistant special teams coach
|Luke Thompson
|Assistant to the head coach
|ElizaBeth Mayers
|Director of team administration
|Tyler Wolf