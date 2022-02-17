77º
First things first: Jaguars finalize Doug Pederson’s coaching staff

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Doug Pederson, new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team, speaks with reporters, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Long) (Mark Long, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s coaching staff with the Jaguars is complete.

The team announced its finalized coaching staff on Thursday afternoon, unveiling Pederson’s full staff that will be expected to turn things around in Jacksonville.

The coordinator roles were already known. Press Taylor is Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator and comes to town after spending one season as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts. The team had a 1,000-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Michael Pittman Jr.). Taylor got his start in the NFL with the Eagles in a variety of roles.

Mike Caldwell arrives as the team’s defensive coordinator after spending the last three years as the inside linebackers coach with the Buccaneers. The former NFL linebacker also coached with the Jets and Cardinals before joining the Buccaneers.

One of the interesting hires is Mike McCoy, who spent four seasons as the head coach in San Diego. He’ll be the quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville.

The team kept six assistants who had previously been with the organization — running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, assistant wide receivers coach Will Harriger, assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington, senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert and defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly.

ElizaBeth Mayers and Tyler Wolf also remain as assistants to the coaching staff.

PositionCoach
Head coachDoug Pederson
Offensive coordinatorPress Taylor
Defensive coordinatorMake Caldwell
Special teams coordinatorHeath Farwell
Passing game coordinatorJim Bob Cooter
Quarterbacks coachMike McCoy
Offensive line coachPhil Rauscher
Wide receivers coachChris Jackson
Tight ends coachRichard Angulo
Running backs coachBernie Parmalee
Assistant quarterbacks coachAndrew Breiner
Assistant wide receivers coachWill Harriger
Assistant offensive line coachTodd Washington
Offensive quality control coachNick Williams
Senior defensive assistantBob Sutton
Defensive line coachBrentson Buckner
Outside linebackers coachBill Shuey
Inside linebackers coachTony Gilbert
Safeties coachCody Grimm
Passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coachDeshea Townsend
Assistant defensive line coachRory Segrest
Defensive quality control coachPatrick Reilly
Assistant special teams coachLuke Thompson
Assistant to the head coachElizaBeth Mayers
Director of team administrationTyler Wolf

