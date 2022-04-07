News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Bartram Trail still a lock at No. 1; Fletcher moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Thursday through the end of the regular season. Records are through April 6 games. The boys Super 6 rankings can be found here.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (14-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Creekside, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Lassiter (Ga.), Oviedo, Pine Crest, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Starr’s Mill (Ga.), Walton (Ga.)

FHSAA rating: 20.494 (2nd in Class 2A).

Glance: A 3-0 week for the Bears and four consecutive Ws. Very good stretch for Bartram. It edged Lake Mary (16-14) and then routed both Starr’s Mill (15-5) and a 13-3 Oviedo (19-2). The Bears wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Orlando Bishop Moore before opening districts. The Bears are a state title contender.

2. (2) Episcopal (13-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Hagerty, Menendez, St. Augustine, Starr’s Mill (Ga.), Walton (Ga.), Windermere.

FHSAA rating: 18.163 (3rd in Class 1A).

Glance: The beat goes on for the Eagles. Three big wins since our last Super 6, 17-2 over Bolles, 18-0 over Gulf Breeze and 22-8 over Starr’s Mill. They’ve won four in a row entering Thursday’s regular season finale against Lake Brantley.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (10-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Creekside, Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Lake Mary, Plant, St. Augustine, Wolfson.

FHSAA rating: 14.022 (7th in Class 2A).

Glance: Excellent week on the field for the Sharks, who went 3-1 with wins over Plant (14-9), Fleming Island (19-1) and Oak Hall (7-4). The lone loss came in a razor-thin match (6-5) to Steinbrenner, a 16-1 program that’s ranked No. 15 in the country by MaxPreps. Off the field, it’s been a weird week for the Sharks. Two coaches, the head coach and an assistant, resigned following what was reported as them berating the team for eating cake after a game.

4. (4) St. Augustine (10-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Fletcher, Gainesville Oak Hall, Gulf Breeze, Lake Brantley, Menendez.

FHSAA rating: 10.866 (15th in Class 1A).

Glance: A 2-0 week with two big wins, 16-15 over a solid Lake Brantley and a 20-2 lashing of rival and No. 6 Menedez. St. Augustine faces No. 5 Creekside in the regular season finale on Thursday night before the districts begin.

5. (5) Creekside (7-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Buchholz, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Menendez, Oak Hall.

FHSAA rating: 11.069 (12th in Class 2A).

Glance: Two games, two wins for the Knights since last ranking, both coming over solid programs in Fletcher (13-12) and Gulf Breeze (14-10). Regular season finale against No. 4 St. Augustine on Thursday before districts begin.

6. (NR) Fletcher (8-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Menendez, Wolfson.

FHSAA rating: 5.407 (30th in Class 2A).

Glance: The Senators make their Super 6 debut after a 2-1 week, beating Stanton (17-2) and Wolfson (18-10), then pushing No. 5 Creekside to the finish in a 13-12 loss. Fletcher hosts Ponte Vedra in the regular season finale on Friday. The Senators boot Menendez from the Super 6 rankings this week.

Others

Bolles (9-4, Class 1A); Fleming Island (6-6, Class 2A); Menendez (10-4, Class 1A); Wolfson (6-4, Class 1A).