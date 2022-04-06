Head coach, assistant of Ponte Vedra girls’ lacrosse team, resign following food shaming incident

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The head coach and an assistant coach of the Ponte Vedra High School girls’ lacrosse team resigned, after they were suspended for one game for berating the team for eating cake following a game, the St. Johns County School District confirmed Wednesday.

The resignations come just before the end of their season.

News4JAX obtained the message that Ponte Vedra High athletic director Michael Harrison sent out Tuesday.

“I wanted to touch base with each of you regarding the events that came to light from this past weekend and current status of the girls lacrosse program. [The coach] and her staff have decided it is in the best interest for them and the program that they resign. This resignation is effective immediately,” the letter reads, in part.

A viewer who alerted News4JAX Tuesday night to what happened described the incident as “food shaming,” which Cleveland Clinic says can include comments about the type of food you’re eating or “can also be defined as commentary about the quality of the food, calorie/fat/carb counts or just examining portion sizes.”

News4JAX spoke with Kelsey Pontius, a registered dietitian who specializes in working with athletes. She said it’s easy to overthink the mental and emotional part of nutrition that plays a role in an athlete’s well-being.

“Certainly a piece of cake after playing is not going to be detrimental in terms of a player’s recovery or anything. Certainly, there are things that might be a little bit more strategic at higher levels, where you’re expecting more out of yourself that you want would want to be choosing over the cake,” Pontius said. “But the cake itself is not the reason why maybe the next game didn’t go well. There’s no one food or no one food choice that is going to severely jeopardize somebody’s health or performance.”

The team has a 10-5 record right now. The Sharks have a home game set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and two seniors will be celebrated at halftime.

The message from the athletic director went on to say the team goals have not changed, saying the players “still want to return to the final four and bring home a title.” Playoffs start next week for the team, as Ponte Vedra hosts the district tournament.

News4JAX reached out to the athletic director and now-former head coach but did not immediately hear back.