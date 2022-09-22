High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 5 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Week 5 predictions | Who are picks are for this week

Super 10 rankings | Week of upsets reshuffles the top 10

Results, schedules | Check out all the coverage from the season and the remaining schedule

Top four games to watch

Columbia (2-2) at (1) Trinity Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers started the season with back-to-back losses but have bounced back. Trinity is 4-2 against the Tigers, including back-to-back wins in 2021 (26-13) and 28-21 (2020). RB Tony Fulton (255 yards, 4 TDs) and QB Tyler Jefferson (221 rushing yards, 2 TDs) lead the Columbia offense. Jefferson has also passed for 316 yards and a TD while splitting time with Evan Umstead. The Conquerors have found their rhythm. QB Colin Hurley (591 passing yards, 7 TDs) has found his favorite target in WR Miles Burris (395 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and the ground game of Darnell Rogers (433 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and Treyaun Webb (367 yards, 7 TDs) is the area’s most dangerous. If Trinity makes it past Columbia, there’s only one significant challenge left on the second half of the schedule — district rival University Christian on Oct. 14.

Year Result 2021 Trinity Christian 26, Columbia 13 2020 Trinity Christian 28, Columbia 21 2019 Columbia 38, Trinity Christian 7 2018 Trinity Christian 31, Columbia 30 2017 Columbia 24, Trinity Christian 14 2016 Trinity Christian 34, Columbia 0

(4) Creekside (3-1) at (8) Mandarin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

A Super 10 clash between two very good offenses. The Knights put up 41 in a loss to Gainesville Buchholz last week and have big play RB Nicky Williams (552 rushing yards, 10 TDs) leading the offense. Last week was the first time this season where Williams didn’t find the end zone. QB Wilson Edwards (482 passing yards, 8 TDs) has yet to turn the ball over. Mandarin QB Tramell Jones (714 passing yards, 9 TDs) is arguably the area’s top player under center and he’s got big targets in Jaime Ffrench (311 receiving yards, 4 TD) and Kieren Jackson (142 receiving yards, 3 TDs).

Year Result 2021 Creekside 20, Mandarin 16 2016 Mandarin 54, Creekside 3 2015 Mandarin 47, Creekside 29 2012 Mandarin 28, Creekside 14 2011 Creekside 28, Mandarin 22 2010 Mandarin 41, Creekside 28 2009 Creekside 24, Mandarin 21

St. Augustine (2-2) at Bartram Trail (4-0)

This rivalry has been perfectly sliced into compartments. The Yellow Jackets dominated this series from 2001-2017, going 19-0, including a pair of wins in the state playoffs. Once Bartram got over that hump, it hasn’t looked back. The Bears have won the last four meetings and have established themselves as arguably the public school for newer programs to pattern themselves after. Bartram has missed the playoffs just three times in 21 seasons of eligibility. The Yellow Jackets have been an even greater model of consistency. St. Augustine had been to the playoffs every season since 1999 before its 22-year postseason streak ended last year. This series has been rooted in close, back-and-forth games. Twelve of the 23 meetings have been decided by a possession or less. The Bears have been all about defense this season, limiting teams to 11 ppg. LB Zeke Cromwell (41 tackles) and DB Connor Hemingway (2 INTs) lead the team in those categories. DB Sharif Denson, a Florida commit, has to be accounted for. He’s got a pick and has blocked a FG. RB Laython Biddle (385 yards rushing, 5 TDs) and QB Riley Trujillo (267 rushing yards, 2 TDs) have paced the offense of Bartram. The Yellow Jackets have an excellent RB in Devonte Lyons, a big play waiting to happen. QB Locklan Hewlett has solid targets in the form of Carl Jenkins Jr. and Myles Simmons. S Pablo Rivera and LB Drake Lusk lead the St. Augustine defense.

Year Result 2021 Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14 2020 Bartram Trail 35, St. Augustine 21 2019 Bartram Trail 42, St. Augustine 40 2018 Bartram Trail 44, St. Augustine 14 2017 St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 28 2016 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 14 2015 St. Augustine 24, Bartram Trail 17 (OT) 2014 St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7 2013 St. Augustine 28, Bartram Trail 27 2012 St. Augustine 27, Bartram 26 2011 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 10 2010 playoffs St. Augustine 16, Bartram Trail 15 2010 St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 10 2009 playoffs St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 7 2009 St. Augustine 49, Bartram Trail 7 2008 St. Augustine 22, Bartram Trail 19 2007 St. Augustine 17, Bartram Trail 10 2006 St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7 2005 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 0 2004 St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 20 2003 St. Augustine 34, Bartram Trail 0 2002 St. Augustine 14, Bartram Trail 9 2001 St. Augustine 30, Bartram Trail 0

Fletcher (2-2) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

The Senators got a tough win over Nease last week and have looked a bit more explosive in Year 2 of Ciatrick Fason’s coaching tenure. QB Marcelis Tate (777 passing yards, 5 TDs), RB Keandre Harold (221 rushing yards, 4 TDs) and WR Anthony Vaglienti 291 receiving yards, 4 TDs) are the primary offensive playmakers for Fletcher. LB Eli Durden (38 tackles) and LB/DE Jamai Joseph (37 tackles, 4 TFL) and LB Eysaw Parrish (36 tackles, 4 TFL) lead a sound Fletcher defense. The Senators will have to focus on Sandalwood QB Baylor Hayes (352 passing yards, 2 TDs) ad RB Jordan Bean (250 rushing yards, TD). LB DJ Allen (34 tackles, 6 TFL) and LB/S Kaleb Tankard (31 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks) are tops among the tacklers on what has been a tough Saints defense. The Saints are holding teams to 15.3 ppg. They just need to produce more on offense, where the points have been difficult to come by (11 ppg). CB Jonathan Bradham has two of Sandalwood’s four picks this season. Sandalwood won last year’s meeting 21-15.

Next four

Glynn Academy (2-2) vs. Brunswick (4-0), 7:30 p.m.*: The City Championship in Brunswick is always an excellent clash. The Pirates won 17-14 last year and look to make it three straight over the Red Terrors. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, Brunswick leads the all-time series 39-37-2.

Parker (1-3) at Baldwin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Indians emphatically announced that they’re a force to be dealt with come district time with a 30-7 blowout of Baker County last week. The Braves still haven’t found a solution for a struggling offense (9.5 ppg this season).

Riverside (2-2, 1-0) at (5) White (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: The Commanders can all but lock up the District 3-2M title with a win here. They’re averaging 34.8 ppg this season. Riverside’s defense should be able to slow White a bit, but its offense hasn’t come close to a big game this season.

Tocoi Creek (3-1) at Clay (2-2): The Toros keep on winning. RB Wendell Dean (373 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and Tocoi face their most difficult test since a Week 3 game against Bishop Kenny. Clay QB Merrick Rapoza (542 passing yards, 6 passing TDs) and the Blue Devils got back on track last week with a romp over Gainesville.

Week 5 schedule, Florida

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Monday, Sept. 19

Mainland 22, Flagler Palm Coast 16

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast (0-4) at Camden County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Baker County (2-1) at Viera (0-3)

Beachside (2-1) at Ridgeview (1-3)

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (1-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-1) at Harvest Community (2-1)

Branford (3-1) at Paxon (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (0-4) at St. John Paul II (3-0)

Columbia (2-2) at Trinity Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City (1-2) at Hilliard (2-2)

Creekside (3-1) at Mandarin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Englewood (2-1) at Stanton (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (2-2) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (1-2) at Williston (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0) at Eagle’s View (1-2)

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Interlachen (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (1-2)

Menendez (2-2) at Ponte Vedra (1-2)

Middleburg (0-4) at Ribault (3-1)

Nease (0-4) at Orange Park (1-2)

NFEI (2-2) at Episcopal (3-0)

Oakleaf (3-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-4)

Palatka (3-0) at Lake Weir (0-4)

Parker (1-3) at Baldwin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe (2-1) at Bradford (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (2-1) at Trinity Catholic (2-1)

Riverside (2-2, 1-0) at White (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Riverside Christian (0-2-1) vs. Cedar Creek Christian (2-1)

St. Augustine (2-2) at Bartram Trail (4-0)

Savannah Benedictine (2-2) at Bolles (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Suwannee (1-3) at North Marion (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (3-1) at Clay (2-2)

Union County (2-1) at Newberry (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (4-0) at Rabun Gap (NC) (4-1)

University Orange City (2-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-1)

Westside (1-3) at First Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-1)

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Hollis Christian, Impact Christian, Jackson, Providence, St. Joseph, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion, Yulee.

Week 6 schedule, Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast (0-4) at Camden County (3-2)

Bainbridge (2-3) at Ware County (3-0)

Brantley County (3-1) at Pierce County (4-0)*

Glynn Academy (2-2) vs. Brunswick (4-0)*

Off: Charlton County.